Richard Reese

Richard Larry “Yogi” Reese, 76, of Libertytown went to be with Jesus Friday January 21, 2022 following a brief illness at Frederick Health Hospital. Born October 16, 1945 in Union Bridge, he was the son of the late Wilbur E. Sr., and Elizabeth Bollinger Reese. He was the husband of Kitty Ann Reese, his wife of 55 years.
He was employed with M.R. Pfoutz and Sons and later worked for and retired from Potts and Callahan as a heavy equipment mechanic.
He was a member of the LibertyCentral United Methodist Church, where he was currently serving as a trustee. He always made sure the snow was removed from the lot and offered a helping hand with the breakfasts. He enjoyed fast pitch softball, cleaning things, like his shed, his truck and his tractor, tilling gardens for others in the spring and fall including his own, removing snow and doing things outside, mowing fields and his yard. He was best known for his early morning ritual at the 7-11 in Libertytown as the unofficial greeter, making coffee and helping out. He will always be remembered for how he could light up a room with his jokes and joyful laugh. Yogi touched so many lives with his generous heart and will never be forgotten for the impact he made in this world.
Surviving in addition to his wife are daughter Sandra R. George and husband Michael of Sandy, Utah; grandchildren, Shawna R. Myers and Noah George,; great-grandson Elijah Joseph Brown; siblings Eugene Reese and wife Esther of New Windsor, Robert Reese and wife Rosella of New Windsor, George Reese and wife Gail of North Carolina, Wilbur E. “Babe” Reese and wife Susie of Keysville, and Carroll Reese and wife Connie of Johnsville. Also surviving are many nieces, nephews, cousins, brothers-in-law and sisters-in- law, and grand-dog Okemo.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a sister Marie Whipp and brother Wilbur “Tom” Reese and his wife Fay.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at Hartzler Funeral Home-Libertytown, 11802 Liberty Road, Frederick.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, January 28, 2022 at the funeral home with Rev. Jerry Cline officiating. Interment will follow in Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Frederick. Masks are required for both services at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to LibertyCentral United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 337, Libertytown, MD 21762.
