Richard "Rick" Bohn

Mr. Richard “Rick” Kent Bohn, 75, of Ijamsville, passed away Dec. 2, 2021.
Rick was born Nov. 16, 1946, in Waynesboro, Pennsylvania, to the late Joseph Llewellyn and Bettie Louise (Moats) Bohn. He graduated from Waynesboro Area High School with the class of 1965. He then went on to serve with the U.S. Army in Vietnam.
In addition to his parents, Rick was preceded in death by his brother, Kevin “Kip” Bohn.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving wife, Theresa (Lewis Kirk) Bohn; sons, Gerald and Charles Kirk; his sister, Wendy Bohn Tresselt; his brother, Kirk W. Bohn; plus several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Rick’s life will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at stjude.org/donate.