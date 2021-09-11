Richard "Rick" Click, Sr.

Richard Eugene "Rick" Click, Sr., 65, of Frederick, Maryland, died unexpectedly Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at his home. Born April 14, 1956, in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Herbert Click Sr. (Edith) and the late Blanche Kleinfelter. He grew up living in Emmitsburg, Maryland.
Rick was lead custodian for Frederick County Public Schools for several years before his retirement. He enjoyed mowing and other yard work. He was an avid fan of the Orioles and Ravens. His greatest joy in life was spending time with his granddaughter, Kensleigh.
Surviving are his sons, Richard Click Jr., of Versailles, Kentucky, and Joe Click and girlfriend Michelle Barrick, of Mount Airy, Maryland; granddaughter, Kensleigh Click; brother, Herbert Click Jr. and wife Bobbie Jean; stepbrother, Jimmy Click and wife Tiffany; stepsister, Linda Wantz and husband Steve; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a stepsister, Nancy Sweeney.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, 2021, at Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home, 210 W. Main St., Emmitsburg, Maryland, with celebrant John Morrill officiating. The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15 at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.myersdurborawfh.com.