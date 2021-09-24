Richard “Rick” Martin Brockman, of Frederick, Maryland, was called to be with the Lord Sept. 20, 2021, after a brief stay in the hospital. Rick was born in York, Pennsylvania, May 22, 1951, and grew up there. He attended Heistand Elementary School, York Suburban Junior High and York Suburban High School, class of 1969. He graduated with a Bachelor of Arts from York College of Pennsylvania in 1974. Rick attended Advent Lutheran Church and played in its basketball league. He was also a Cub Scout, a member of the Demolay chapter of York and a licensed scuba diver. Rick was a Northern York County regional police officer for 10 years. On Sept. 20, 1991, he married Rosemary Latimer, his wife and partner for 39 years, and they started a successful business together. Rick was co-owner of Women’s Custom Cleaning Service (residential and commercial cleaning), and together they ran the business until recently retiring. Rick and Rose celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary this week. Rick was a skilled shooter and member of York Riflemen, Pennsylvania, and for years, he ran the Izaak Walton PP shooting matches in York. He was a motorcycle and VW enthusiast, often found tinkering on the VWs he collected. He loved his fur babies, classic rock, antiquing and sharing a cold beer and good conversation with people. Rick always had a joke ready.
Rick is survived by his wife, Rosemary “Rose” Brockman; cousins, Julia Givens and Edward Gurtizen; three brothers-in-law; two sisters-in-law; three nieces; four nephews; and their families. Also, he had many lifelong friends who he held dear. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Mary “Dolly” (Cyphers) Brockman; his brothers, Alan and Robert Brockman; his grandparents, Edward and Anna (Wuerthner) Brockman, and Earl and Beatrice Cyphers; and his aunt and uncle, Edward and Doris (Brockman) Givens. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all who knew him.
A service and celebration of life is scheduled for 11 a.m. Oct. 2, 2021, at the Red Horse Steakhouse on 996 West Patrick St., Frederick, Maryland. Pastor Jeffrey Reaver of the Good Shepherd Church of Hanover, Pennsylvania, will officiate.