Richard S. Mullinix, 89, of Hanover, Pennsylvania, formerly of Woodbine, Maryland, passed Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at the Dove House in Westminster, Maryland. He was born Feb. 19, 1933, in Daisy, Maryland, the son of the late Spencer J. Mullinix and Elizabeth E. (Poole) Mullinix. He was the husband of Charlotte A. (Smith) Mullinix for 68-plus years. Richard was employed at the Glenn L. Martin Co. in Middle River, Maryland. Later, he was employed at the Naval Ordinance Lab, White Oak, Maryland, retiring after 35 years Jan. 3, 1994. He was raised in the Lisbon United Methodist Church, Lisbon, Maryland, where he served as a trustee for 60 years, sang in the choir for 47 years. He was a six-term master of Prudence Lodge No. 190 AF and AM in Mount Airy, Maryland, a plural member of Lebanon Lodge No. 175 AF and AM of Manchester, Maryland, a member of the York Rite, Frederick, Maryland, and grand inspector for the Grand Lodge of Maryland. Mr. Mullinix was past president of Maryland School for the Deaf’s Board of Visitors, Frederick, Maryland, and an active member of Grace United Methodist Church of Hanover, Pennsylvania.
Surviving in addition to his wife are daughter, Charlene (Larry) Anderson, of Monrovia; son, Brian (Carol) Mullinix, of Frederick, Maryland; five grandchildren; and a great-grandson.
Friends may call Monday, March 14, 2022, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. with a Masonic memorial service commencing at 6:30 p.m. at Burrier-Queen Funeral Home and Crematory, 1212 West Old Liberty Road, Sykesville, Maryland, (beside South Carroll High School). Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 15, 2022, with the family receiving friends one hour prior at Lisbon United Methodist Church, 15875 Frederick Road, Lisbon, Maryland, with the Rev. Todd Christine and T.J. Mount officiating. Interment will be in Crest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Marriottsville, Maryland. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Lisbon United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 51, Lisbon, MD 21765, or Grace United Methodist Church, 55 Albright Drive, Hanover, PA 17331. Online condolences may be offered at burrier-queen.com.