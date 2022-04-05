Richard Scott Lamont, age 61, of Frederick, Maryland, peacefully entered his heavenly home April 1, 2022, surrounded by his family.
Born March 27, 1961, in Cheverly, Maryland, he was the son of James “Hugh” and Nancy Lamont. Rich was a baseball and football standout at DeMatha Catholic High School and continued his baseball career at George Washington University, where he became an academic All-American.
Rich is well known in the Frederick County baseball community through his years of coaching at East Frederick Little League, Frederick County Babe Ruth and LOUYAA. While winning on the field was always a goal, his primary objective was teaching boys how to become young men through learning respect and composure. Rich was always actively involved in the church, teaching children’s church at Daybreak Community Church for many years, and later becoming a faithful member of Church of the Redeemer in years since.
In Rich’s short retirement years, he enjoyed hiking, taking long walks around Frederick, and reconnecting with former teammates. He also loved family vacations to Ocean City and Smith Mountain Lake. Above all, Rich loved to spend his time studying the Bible. Throughout his years of battling multiple myeloma, Rich always said that if his fight could bring anyone closer to Christ, it would all be worth it.
God and family were the two most important things in Rich’s life, and now his family celebrates the wonderful life he lived and looks forward to seeing him again in paradise. He is survived by his wife, Kim; his children, Chris, Jackie and Luke; his sister, Betsy (Jerry) McCauley; and his brothers; Ed (Liz) and Jim Lamont.
The family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. to noon Thursday, April 7, 2022, at Church of the Redeemer, 19425 Woodfield Road, Gaithersburg, MD 20879. A celebration of life service will follow at noon. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Church of the Redeemer or DeMatha Catholic High School (4313 Madison St., Hyattsville, MD 20781, or dematha.org
Condolences may be shared with the family online at staufferfuneralhome.com.