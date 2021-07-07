Richard Lee Thompson, 74, of Monrovia, Maryland went to be with the Lord on July 2, 2021. He passed into glory at home surrounded by family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bowie and Nettie Thompson; and sister, Rosie Marshall.
Richard is survived by his wife, Julie; children, David and Amy Thompson, of Glen Allen, Virginia, Kevin and Annie Thompson of Burlington, North Carolina, and Kelly and Michael Yudt of Frederick, Maryland; beloved grandchildren, Zachary and Jacob Butcher, Matthew, Meghan, Max and Ella Thompson, and Caleb, Joshua and Nathanael Yudt; and siblings, Franklin (Carol) Thompson and Carolyn Magers; and brother-in-law, Will Marshall.
Richard was a 1965 graduate of Gaithersburg High School and served his country in the U.S. Army in Vietnam with the 57th Assault Helicopter Company. He worked for Bechtel Corporation for 25 years, and during retirement, he continued to use his gifts serving others with painting projects and construction.
Richard was a member of Providence United Methodist Church, the New Market Lions Club, American Legion, VFW and the Heart of Maryland Classic Chevy Club. He had a love for life and an infectious smile, and was a friend to many. Richard had a passion for restoring and showing classic cars. He could most often be found cruising in his restored cars, spending time with his grandchildren, shooting pool or throwing horseshoes.
A celebration of life is planned for Sunday, July 18, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Kemptown Park, Shelter No. 2, Monrovia. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Providence Cemetery Company, 3716 Kemptown Church Road, Monrovia, MD 21770, BridgingLife (formerly Carroll Hospice) 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster MD 21157 or the Heart of Maryland Classic Chevy Club care of Frank Baker, 1790 Monarch Meadow Drive, Finksburg, MD 21048.