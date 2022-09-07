Richard Thompson

Richard Lowell Thompson, 83, of Point of Rocks, Maryland, passed away Sept. 6, 2022, at home. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Bonnie Aidyl Allen Thompson; his daughter, Patricia Lynn Eshbaugh, her husband, Rohe, and their children, R. Neil, Aiden and Sean, of Mount Juliet, Tennessee; his son, Richard Lowell Thompson II, his wife, Marsha, and their children, Gunnar and Stone, of Myersville, Maryland; and his daughter, Kimberly Dawn Thompson, of Point of Rocks, Maryland. He is also survived by his niece, Monica DiCamillo; nephews, Eric Thompson and Russ Thompson; and many great-nieces and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his stepfather, Eugene C. Felton; stepmother, Donna S. Thompson; brother, John V. Thompson; sister-in-law, Betty Lou Thompson; nephew, Mark Thompson; and niece, Stephanie Mattei.
Born Jan. 17, 1939, in Washington, D.C., he was the son of the late George V. Thompson and Grace R. Felton. Richard was a graduate of the first graduating class at Wheaton High School, where he began his lifelong career in the printing business. He previously owned Studio Printing Inc. in Rockville, Maryland, and The Printer’s Helper in Woodsboro, Maryland. He was a member of the D.C. National Guard. He met his wife while bowling and continued his passion for bowling for over 50 years. He was past president of the Mid-Maryland Bowling Association. He was an avid fan of the Baltimore Ravens, Baltimore Orioles, Washington Redskins and Washington Nationals, and he loved ‘50s music, ice cream, chocolate, jelly beans and his miniature schnauzer, Schotzie.