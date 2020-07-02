Richard Trout

Richard Harrison Trout, age 89, of near New Midway, died Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Frederick Memorial Hospital after a brief illness. Born Dec. 13, 1930, in Detour, he was the son of the late Harry Trout Sr. and Hallie Crum Trout. He was the husband of Kathleen V. McCuller Trout who died in 2017.
Richard was a 1948 graduate of Walkersville High School where he was captain of the basketball, baseball and soccer teams. He was a lifelong dairy farmer and was a member of Mt. Zion Haugh’s Lutheran Church where he was a past president of the church council and the Haugh’s Cemetery Board. He was a member of the New Midway Volunteer Fire Co. and the Capital Milk Producers Association. Richard enjoyed farming, baseball, mowing the lawn, family gatherings and family visits, and attending his grandchildren’s and great-grandchildren’s sports.
Surviving are children, Debra L. Ebaugh and husband Richard, Timothy L. Trout and wife Denise and Todd A. Trout, all near New Midway and Tony V. Trout and wife Brenda, near Gettysburg, PA; seven grandchildren, Shelly L. Rohrbaugh and husband William, Ryan A. Ebaugh and wife Kristi, Kristin D. Boone and husband Chad, Adam V. Trout and wife Rachel, Ryan M. Trout, Malachy V. Trout and Amanda L. Trout; 10 great-grandchildren, Ian, Jared, Emma, Kaedyn, Delaney, Braelyn, Emry, Greyson, Avery and Everett; sisters, Helen Freeze of Manassas, VA, Dorothy P. Fogle of Frederick and Harriet Loose of Gettysburg and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by an infant son, Patrick H. Trout in 1964 and two brothers, Charles and Harry Trout Jr.
The family will receive friends at Haugh’s Lutheran Church, Nicholson Road, on Monday, July 6 from 10 a.m. until noon when a graveside service will be held at Haugh’s Cemetery, with the Rev. Pete Roy, church pastor, officiating. Wearing of masks, social distancing and limitation of visitors at any one time in the church will be in effect.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Haugh’s Lutheran Church, c/o Joyce Clingan, 6942 Middleburg Road, Keymar, MD 21757.
