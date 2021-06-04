Richard Tucker, Jr.

Mr. Richard C. “Dick” Tucker Jr., 72, passed away on May 30, 2021, at Frederick Health Hospital. He was the son of Richard C. Tucker Sr. and Dorothy S. Tucker. He is survived by his loving sister and brother, Judith A. Ledbetter (Gary) and Thomas J. Tucker; as well as many former co-workers and dear friends, especially his best friend, Frankie White and wife Sharon, and neighbors and friends, Walter “Binky” Sines and wife Pat. He is also survived by a special cousin, Sherry Sheckles and husband Bill, with whom he shared many good times over the years.
He was a member of the Sons of AMVETS, Post 2 and Sons of the American Legion, Francis Scott Key Post 11, both in Frederick, Maryland.
Dick played Babe Ruth baseball as a boy and later played softball at Pine Cliff Park. He loved watching the Orioles and Ravens games on TV, certain game shows and any John Wayne movie, but his favorites were “Rio Bravo” and “El Dorado.” In his later years, he enjoyed car shows and was one of the organizers of the AMVETS car shows that benefited veterans.
As a young man, Dick worked for his father and uncle at Tucker’s Sales & Service, installing and cleaning stokers and oil burners. He later worked at Frederick Petroleum and finally worked and retired from the Frederick County Board of Education, where he performed various duties over the years.
Dick cherished his friends, and before his illness and disability, he was always willing to lend a helping hand where needed. He was kind and generous and will be dearly missed.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, June 6, 2021, at the Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 East Church St., Frederick. Services will be held at the funeral home at 11 a.m. Monday, June 7, 2021. Interment will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery.
A reception will follow the graveside services at AMVETS Post 2, 702 E. South St., Frederick, Maryland. Condolences may be left at www.keeneybasford.com.