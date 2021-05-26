Richard Valentine

Richard Earl Valentine, 91, of Thurmont, Maryland, went home to the Lord and to his love, Betty, on May 23, 2021. Born on Nov. 9, 1929, to Wilbur E. and Rachael G. Valentine (nee McKissick), Richard was the second born of three brothers. He was predeceased by his wife of 53 years, Betty Lee Specht Valentine, who died in 2012; his parents; and his brother, Eugene D. Valentine.
Richard is survived by his son, Douglas E. Valentine, of Hagerstown; and his daughter, Lori Valentine Coren, of Frederick. He is survived also by the light of his life, his cherished granddaughter, Logan Sierra Coren, with whom he had many fond memories of watching her grow up. He is also survived by his brother, Franklin Luther Valentine; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Richard was a U.S. Air Force veteran from 1950-54, having served in the Korean Conflict in 1952. He was a photographer while in the Air Force and also had several duty stations in the U.S. Before his service, he started his career as a telegraph operator for the Western Maryland Railroad, a position that transitioned to an agent/operator as the technology changed. He retired from the railroad in 1988.
Richard was a longtime member of Trinity United Church of Christ in Thurmont, Maryland. He also enjoyed attending his Thurmont High School reunions.
The family would like to thank everyone at the Memory Care facility at Fahrney Keedy Memorial Home and Village for the loving care they provided Richard in the final months of his life as well as the wonderful staff of Hospice of Washington County.
To honor Richard’s request, there will be no memorial service. He requested a simple interment next to his wife at the family’s discretion.
In lieu of flowers, donations are kindly requested to directed to Fahrney-Keedy Memory Care Facility at 8507 Mapleville Road, Boonsboro, Maryland.
Arrangements were made by J.L. Davis Funeral Home, Smithsburg, Maryland, and online condolences may be offered at www.jldavisfh.com.