Richard W. Fera, 90, of Derwood, Maryland, passed from this life on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, surrounded by his three children. He was the beloved husband of the late Annabelle Lee Fera for 68 years.
Born in Ambridge, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Richard N. and Beatrice Fera.
Richard was an amazing man of strong faith and deep love and devotion for his family. Among his many accomplishments, he was a 33rd-degree Mason, multi-engine pilot, successful real estate broker, award-winning top salesman in the auto industry and general manager. He had a love for art, music and dancing. He played the banjo and guitar; enjoyed ballroom and square dancing; and was an exceptional artist. He enjoyed cooking and making personalized cakes for all occasions, including weddings.
Richard is survived by his three children, Vicki Ann Fera-Criswell, Judi Lee Musgrove (Tom) and Richard Lee Fera (Debbie); many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; and his sister, Ann Russek.
He is preceded in death by his brother, Nicola Fera; sister-in-law, Genevieve Fera; brother-in-law, Joseph Russek; and his nephew, Richard Fera.
Inurnment will be private at Mount Olivet Cemetery on a date to be determined.
The family wishes any donations be sent to Montgomery Hospice at Montgomeryhospice.org or by phone to 301-921-4400.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.