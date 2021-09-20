Richard Warner

Richard F. “Rick” Warner, Jr., 67, of Taneytown, died Thursday, Sept 16, at The Dove House of Westminster. He was the former husband of Diane R. Desaulnier. Born Feb. 12, 1954 in Gettysburg, Rick was the son of the late Richard F. Warner, Sr. who died in 2016 and Shirley A. (Filler) Warner who died in 2011. Rick was a 1972 Francis Scott Key High School graduate and was an Electrician for many local companies retiring in 2016.
Surviving are his daughters, Tonya A. Cromwell & Shane of Shenandoah Junction, WV; Tiffany D. Ledyard & David of Frederick; his grandman, Colin L. Lockard; his grandchildren: Brayden M. Cromwell, Addisyn G. & Ellie R. Ledyard; his sister, Christine A. Warner & fiance, Andrew Small of Littlestown; his nieces, Amanda & Miriam Koontz and his nephews, Ryan & Christopher Koontz. Rick was a member of Bethel Assembly of God of Littlestown. He was an avid Christian and family man and hunter and fisherman.
Funeral Service is Tuesday, Sept 21, at 11 A.M. at his church with the Rev. Richard Ritenour officiating. Viewing is Monday 6 — 8 P.M. at the church. Interment is in Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens, Gettysburg. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Bethel Assembly of God, 1125 Frederick Pike, Littlestown PA 17340 or the Dove House, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157. Online condolences many be shared on www.littlesfh.com.