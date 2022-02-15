Richard Warren Murray Jr., affectionately known as Sonny, was born to the late Richard Warren Murray Sr. and Bernice Henrietta Murray on Dec. 20, 1935. He received his childhood education from the Montgomery County Public Schools system, graduating from Carver High School in 1953.
Sonny served in the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged in 1957. He married Glenda Irene Taylor on Nov. 16, 1957. From their union, two children were born: Pamela and Tyrone. Sonny was a devoted father and an outstanding provider. He was employed at the National Institutes of Health as a medical library technician, retiring after 42 years of service. He was also employed as a custodian with Beth Tikva synagogue for more than 30 years.
Sonny loved church and serving the Lord. During his early childhood, he attended Emory Grove United Methodist Church. After marriage, he was a longtime member of Asbury United Methodist Church. There, he served as an usher and sang with the Starlight Choir. Sonny was a servant-worker and always found a church home where he could serve God. They moved to Pineville, North Carolina, in 2003, residing there for 17 years. Sonny’s final serving of ministry ended at Victory Christian Church in Pineville, North Carolina, serving as a door greeter.
Sonny transitioned to see the Lord Jan. 16, 2022 in Richmond, Virginia, after a brief illness with diabetes. He is preceded in death by his parents, Richard Warren Murray Sr. and Bernice Henrietta Murray.
Memories of Sonny will be cherished by his beloved wife, Glenda; children, Pamela (Billy) and Tyrone (Wanda); grandchildren, Ryan (Brittany), Nichole (David), Danielle (Kevin), and Justyn (Kimberly); great-grandchildren, Alaya, Aubrielle, Leo, Owen, Lexi, Arielle and Loriana; siblings, Jean, Leroy (Mae), Elaine and Marilyn (Dwight); and devoted family friend, Elsie Cason.
Services will be held on Feb. 19, 2022, at Alexander Funeral Home, 1424 Statesville Ave., Charlotte, NC 28206, (704) 333-1167. A viewing will take place at 11 a.m., and services will follow at noon.
Interment will take place at Crown Memorial Park, 9620 Rodney St., Pineville, NC 28134
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in memory of Richard Warren Murray Jr. to the American Diabetes Association (diabetes.org).