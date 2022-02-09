Richard Wayne Ausherman

Richard Wayne “Butch” Ausherman, age 74, of Great Cacapon, West Virginia, died on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, at his home while under the care of Hospice of the Panhandle. Born March 16, 1947, in Frederick, Maryland, he was the son of the late Charles and Dorothy Dutrow Ausherman.
He was a member of Calvary United Methodist Church in Great Cacapon, West Virginia. Butch attended public schools in Frederick, Maryland, graduating from Frederick High School in 1965 and working his whole life as a brick and block mason for A. Myron Cowell Inc.
He served in the U.S. Army from May 26, 1966, until his honorable discharge at the rank of SP4 on May 22, 1968. He was a life member of AMVETS in Frederick, Maryland.
He enjoyed fishing, sports and spending time with his grandchildren, and he was a NASCAR fan. He loved his devoted dog, “Elvis.”
Butch is survived by his wife, Mary Virginia Ours Ausherman, at home; his children, Dwayne Ausherman and wife April, of Frederick, Maryland, Kevin Ausherman and wife Amy, of Middletown, Maryland, Roseanna Powell and husband Jason, of Berkeley Springs, West Virginia, Jonathan Gorman, of Great Cacapon, West Virginia, Steven Gorman, of Rome, Georgia, and Billy Gorman, of Pensacola, Florida; and six grandchildren, Kaitlyn Ausherman, of Middletown, Maryland, Caleb Powell, Jason Powell Jr. and Isaiah Powell, all of Berkeley Springs, West Virginia, Steven Miles Gorman and Kyla Gorman, both of Rome, Georgia. He is also survived by nieces, Jennifer Stillrich, of Frederick, Maryland, and Vanessa Cronise and husband Michael, of Boonsboro; and nephew, Erik Stillrich and wife Jennifer, of Frederick, Maryland. In addition to several great-nieces and great-nephews, he will also be remembered by his brother-in-law, Frank Stillrich, of Frederick, Maryland; and sister-in-law, Barbara Ritter and husband Bob, of Moscow, Maryland.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Jeanette Stillrich.
There will be a casual visitation and social gathering to celebrate good times and memories from 1-3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at the Independent Hose Co. at Shookstown, 7535 Old Receiver Road, Frederick, MD 21702.
Interment will be private.