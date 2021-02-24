Richard Milton Weagley, 74, of Rocky Ridge, Maryland, passed away Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at York Hospital in York, Pennsylvania.
Born Jan. 8, 1947, in Foxville, Maryland, he was the son of the late Ralph and Annabelle (Lewis) Weagley.
He was a graduate of Thurmont High School.
Richard was a life member of South Mountain Rod and Gun Club of Smithsburg, the NRA, Rocky Ridge Volunteer Fire Company and Emmitsburg Ambulance Company. He served as an EMT and loved to be a volunteer.
He was employed by Moore Business Forms of Thurmont, Maryland.
Richard is survived by two sons, Patrick Weagley and Deane Weagley and wife Patty; one brother, Kelly Weagley; and four grandchildren, Ariel, McKenzie, Carley and Abigail.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at Garfield United Methodist Church Cemetery, with Pastor Guy Nesbitt officiating.
Arrangements were made by J.L. Davis Funeral Home, Smithsburg, Maryland, and online condolences may be offered at www.jldavisfh.com.