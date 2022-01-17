Richard Wyrwa

Richard J. Wyrwa, 81, of Woodsboro, MD, was called home to be with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on January 14, 2022.
He is survived by his wife, Joan Wyrwa; his step-sons, Rick Kondash (Sherri) and Mark Kondash; and his grandchildren, Brad, Amanda, Alyssa, and Tatiana Kondash. He is also survived by his sister, Marian Heist, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and four siblings.
He proudly served in the U.S. Air Force for 20 years and retired from the Federal Government. He deeply loved his family and sharing his everlasting faith and love for Jesus Christ.
A visitation will be held 11 a.m. to noon Thursday January 20, 2022 at Resthaven Funeral Home & Community Center 9501 Catoctin Mtn Hwy Frederick, where a funeral service will take place at noon, followed by interment in Resthaven Memorial Gardens at the same address.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Frederick Rescue Mission.