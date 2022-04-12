Rick Randall Gaskins, age 72, passed away March 26, 2022. He suffered from multiple myeloma, and he had become a little forgetful — unless we're talking about that one amazing meal he had in Mexico 30 years ago.
Rick was born Aug. 5, 1949, to Marion and Doris Gaskins. He grew up in Scottsdale, Arizona, and later attended Brown University and Wharton Business School, where he achieved GPAs that were undoubtedly lower than he communicated to his daughters during their own college years. For the last 40 years of his life, Rick worked as a forensic economist. He was well-respected in his professional community and a frequent speaker at conferences — plus one elementary school, where he delivered an economics lecture to his daughter's second-grade class, imparting the sad truth that "there is no free lunch." (Incidentally, he favored brunch.)
In 1973, he married Carol Susan Paskin — and not just because their last names were similar, he later assured their daughters, Jenny and Kim. Rick and Carol had a joyous life together, and Rick was a devoted father; he made up ridiculous bedtime stories, helped his daughters grow mold for science fair projects, and bit off perhaps more than he could chew when he promised to build a luxurious playhouse in the backyard — a project he finished with aplomb while his daughters were still small enough to fit inside, to his credit.
In 2005, Carol passed away unexpectedly, and Rick was heartbroken. Knowing Carol wanted him to live life to the fullest, Rick eventually rallied, but he never did get back to folding his clothes once they came out of the dryer.
In early 2018, he met his girlfriend, Kathi. They nearly broke up when he accidentally slept through their second date, an early-morning antique auction. Fortunately, Rick had spent his career testifying before juries, and a sweet, 60-something woman proved only slightly more challenging to win over.
It probably helped that Rick had a very respectable head of hair and a distinctive fashion sense, often sporting stylish fedoras, despite the difficulty he experienced purchasing hats. (For such a humble, good-natured soul, he had an unusually large head.) Moreover, he could — and would — talk to anyone, regardless of whether it embarrassed his children as teenagers. His irreverent humor, warm demeanor, and positive outlook were infectious. Rick had an enviable, natural buoyancy; he found joy in what he had, gave little thought to what he didn't, and resented nothing.
Rick had a soft spot for animals and children, adopting multiple dogs over the course of several years, and eventually succumbing to the charms of two cats despite prior protestations. In his later years, he dressed up as Santa Claus for the neighborhood children. Never satisfied with half-measures, especially when theatrics were involved, Rick abandoned vanity every November and began growing an authentic beard that would be worthy of Saint Nick when Christmas came around. By this point, he had spent years telling his daughters to hurry up and make some grandbabies already, and was ecstatic when his granddaughter, Sophie, was finally born in January 2021.
Rick was an insatiably curious man, with hobbies including woodworking, gardening, beer-brewing, cooking, trumpet-playing, enjoying live music and theater, attending antique auctions that started after noon, traveling, and forwarding too many internet memes. Rick was also a consummate problem-solver, brilliant and innovative — the kind of man who would ask if you wanted to split a frosted donut, then offer you the bottom half.
Admittedly, Rick had a penchant for procrastination — a tendency his family wishes he had exercised more effectively regarding the end of his life. He is survived by his daughters, Jenny and Kim; his granddaughter, Sophie; his partner, Kathi; his sisters, Gayle, Debby and Tammy; and a whole lot of stuff his children don't know what to do with.
An informal gathering will be held at Iron Hill Brewery (781 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, Pennsylvania) from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, April 16 to celebrate Rick's life. To indicate that you plan to attend, or to share memories and photos of Rick, please email rememberingrickgaskins@gmail.com.