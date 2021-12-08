Rickey Kegley

Mr. Rickey Preston Kegley, 66, of Walkersville passed away at home with his family by his side on Dec. 5, 2021.
Rickey was born Nov. 8, 1955, in Marion, Virginia, to the late Marvin Harold and Mary Virginia (Evans) Kegley. Rickey loved hunting, fishing and everything outdoors. He could often be found working in his yard. He enjoyed playing poker with his friends and watching his favorite team, the Washington Redskins. Rickey loved spending time with his wife and family. Rickey recently retired after 37 years as a plumber with K.G. Johnson. He loved his work and took pride in his job. Before working as a plumber, he was a dairy farmer.
In addition to his parents, Rickey was preceded in death by his sister, Barbara Ann Howard.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving wife of 49 years, Brenda Lee Kegley; his daughter, Terry Lee Sigler, of Walkersville, Maryland; one brother, Jimmy Kegley and fiancée Debbie Lee, of Mount Airy, Maryland; three sisters, Diane Langley, of Martinsburg, West Virginia, Beckey Crawford, of Glendale, Arizona, and Cathy Langley, of Jonesville, Virginia; a nephew, Joey Thompson, of Frederick, Maryland, who was like a son to Rickey; and many additional nieces and nephews who will remember their loving uncle Rickey.
A funeral service will be held noon Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at Resthaven Funeral Home and Community Center, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway (U.S. 15 North), Frederick, where interment will follow at the garden mausoleum in Resthaven Memorial Gardens at the same address.