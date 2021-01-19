Rickey Pilson

Rickey A. Pilson passed away peacefully on Thursday, Jan. 14 after a brief illness.
He was born April 24, 1958, in Frederick, Maryland. He was the son of Barbara Remsburg Pilson and the late Raymond O. Pilson, who passed in January of 1993. Rickey graduated in 1976 from Frederick High School. Rickey owned his own businesses Rick’s Yard Maintenance and Rick’s Towing Service for years. He was also known for his large yard sales he set up and held. He stopped at all yard sales when driving anywhere.
Rickey is the grandson of Edward N. Remsburg and Mary A. Remsburg, and Samuel B. Pilson and Hannah Doody Pilson, all of whom are deceased.
He is survived by his sister, Regina Pilson of Frederick; nephew, Blaze Summers and wife Rose; great-nieces, Katie and Kylie; great-nephew, Kristian Summers, of Frederick; and stepnephew, Richard Summers Jr., of South Carolina. He leaves behind many special aunts, uncles, cousins and friends he made time for. Rickey will be greatly missed by all who knew him. His pets will greatly miss him: Whisper, Buffy, Bootsie, Tigger (cats) and Chopper (dog).
There will be no visitation or services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (stjude.org).
The family would also like to extend their gratitude to the doctors and nurses (Mindy and Sarah) for the special care they gave Rickey.