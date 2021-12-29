Ricky Poole

Ricky “Rick” Leroy Poole, 58, of Walkersville, died suddenly December 23, 2021 at Frederick Health Hospital. Born October 16, 1963 in Montgomery County, Maryland, he was the son of the late Robert Poole Sr.
He was a construction inspector for Carroll County Government. He enjoyed football, was an avid Dallas Cowboy fan, fishing, bingo, spending time with his grandchildren, and going to Myrtle Beach. Rick had a heart of gold and would give the shirt off his back to anyone in need. He didn’t know how to say no. His family meant everything to him.
Surviving in addition to his fiancee Donna Saylor are his mother Carol Coffey, and his daughters Traea Mallow and Charlotte Guttry, siblings Robert Poole Jr. and companion Sheryl Stambaugh, Robin Eckenrode and wife Bridget, Jenni Poole and special nephew Devin, Michael Poole and wife Patti, Jimmy Keeling and wife Rachel, special grandchildren Sterling and Steel, and step mother Patricia Poole. He will be sorely missed by Donna’s family, Shane Saylor and girlfriend Mallory Kreps, and special grandson Finn, ShaLeigh Saylor and husband Eric Hobbs, and Theresa Eyler. Also surviving are many nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will receive friends Thursday, December 30 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Hartzler Funeral Home, 404 S. Main St., Woodsboro. Inurnment will be in Resthaven Memorial Gardens at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Living Legacy Foundation of Maryland, 1730 Twin Springs Rd., Ste. 200, Halethorpe, MD 21227.
