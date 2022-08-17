Ricky Wyatt Smith, 64, of Frederick, Maryland, passed away on Saturday, August 13, 2022.
Born June 29, 1958, in Frederick, Maryland, he was the son of the late Karl (Oscar) and Isabelle (Albaugh) Smith. Of nine siblings (eight boys and one girl), Ricky was the sixth born and the first to leave us. As a child, he was a member of Mount Zion “Haugh’s” Lutheran Church in Keymar, Maryland. Ricky graduated from Catoctin High School and followed in his family footsteps as a construction worker with his father and brothers. Ricky enjoyed reading and was often found with his nose in an encyclopedia. As he grew into a young man, music became important, and he could play most any instrument he picked up. Photography, as well, was a talent. He once turned his bathroom into his own dark room, developing his own photos, many of which were of homeless men on the streets of his beloved city of Frederick. Although he was raised in Rocky Ridge, he moved to Frederick as a young adult and never left. Ricky loved watching the Redskins play on Sundays with his much-loved little sister, Joann (and Irvin).