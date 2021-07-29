Riley Allan Eppley, 26, of Monrovia, died unexpectedly on Friday, July 23, 2021.
Born Dec. 30, 1994, in Frederick, he was the son of Mark Eppley, of Monrovia, and Madeline Eppley, of Utah.
Riley was a 2014 graduate of Linganore High School. He was an electrician with Freestate Electric.
He enjoyed street bikes, crabbing and traveling, visiting 48 states in his journeys.
Riley was loved by all and will be greatly missed.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his son, Nicholas; significant other, Anais Abigail Sevillano Arrocha; brother, Bradley Eppley; sister, Taylor Eppley; girlfriend, HaiLee Copeland; best friend, Collin Hand; his aunts and uncles, Mike Eppley, Susan (Eppley) Williams, Robert Eppley, Beth (Eppley) Martinez and John Eppley; and many cousins and good friends.
The family will receive friends from 1-3 p.m. on Friday, July 30, 2021, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 8 E. Ridgeville Blvd., Mount Airy.
Interment will be private.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.