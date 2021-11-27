Rita Billups

Rita Juergens Billups, 81, of Frederick, passed away Nov. 17, 2021.
Rita was born in West Virginia to the late Earl and Madge Juergens. She graduated from Huntington High School and earned a Bachelor of Arts in elementary education at Marshall University. Rita taught at elementary and preschools in West Virginia, Alabama, Louisiana and Maryland. She then served as director of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church’s preschool/kindergarten program in Frederick, Maryland, for 25 years. Rita cherished her students and their families, and they blessed her with abounding joy and memories.
Rita was a child of God from a young age, and she truly embodied characteristics of Christ, continually living and demonstrating these to her family, friends, community and every stranger she encountered. She believed that loving well was the essence of true spirituality. She was active in churches wherever she lived and also in the community.
In addition to working and volunteering, Rita attended nearly every school activity her three children threw her way and always made the family feel safe and secure with her gentle spirit, steady love, ever-ready presence and unconditional acceptance. Love was in the details in Rita’s home, and creativity was important work to her. She made everything she touched, whether it be the family home, clothes sewn from her own patterns, daily hand-packed lunches or tiny holiday flourishes — simply beautiful.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Earl Jr. (Jock). She is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Charles Billups; their three children, Chuck (spouse Beth), Catherine and Sarah (spouse David); and five grandchildren, Phoebe, Theo and Sage Billups, and Catherine and Lilly Goldstein.
A private interment service will be held for the immediate family. A remembrance and celebration of life service at which all are welcome will be held at Frederick Church of the Brethren on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at 1:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a Hospice Chapter of your choice in Carroll, Washington or Frederick counties, Maryland.