Rita Delawter

Mrs. Rita J. Delawter, 84, of Mount Pleasant, passed away peacefully (under hospice care), Monday Jan. 10, at Sunrise Assisted Living in Frederick, Maryland.
Rita was the wife of the late William F. Delawter who passed in 2019.
Born in Virginia, Rita spent her childhood growing up in Brunswick, Maryland, and graduated from Brunswick High School. Rita was a hairdresser for many years at Le Petit Salon, and later worked in various positions for Wells Fargo before retiring. Rita also worked at the Avalon Restaurant in Mount Pleasant, which she and her late husband, Bil,l owned. Rita was always busy working, usually two jobs while also taking the role of a loving mother of two children. Rita loved her family very much, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. When Rita was older, she enjoyed going to various sporting events, concerts and other occasions that family and grandchildren were involved in. God put us on this earth to give ourselves to Christ and bear fruit for him, and Rita did just that. A devout Catholic, Rita would make a point to be at church and to give thanks for the blessings in her life. She would then serve others by preparing meals, doing hair, among other tasks. Recognition comes in many forms, and for Rita, it came in the form of an unsung hero — a tireless worker who put others' needs before herself.
Rita is survived by two children: daughter, Dr. Teresa L. Delawter (partner, retired Lt. Beth Weden), and son, William C. Delawter (wife, Xandra J. Delawter); three grandchildren, William "Will" P. Delawter (wife, Meaghan L. Delawter), Hannah C. Reuter and Taylor K. Reuter; great-grandchildren, William "Liam" G. Delawter, and Maxwell "Max" L. Delawter; one sister, Mary F. McNelis; sister-in-law, Doris N. Main; and many loving nieces and nephews.
Rita is preceded in death by parents, Carroll D. Phillips and Loretto E. (Smith) Phillips; brother, Silas C. "Si" Phillips; brother, Robert A. Phillips; sister, Loretta A. Lurz; and sister, Carol Jo Browning
The family will receive friends on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022 from 11 a.m. to noon, with a Catholic service beginning afterward at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, MD 21702. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.
The family is grateful for all who helped Rita in her life journey, especially in the later stages. We would like to thank the staff of Sunrise Assisted Living, and Frederick Health Hospice for their care and compassion during Rita's final days.
For those who cannot attend but would like to see the service, please visit the Stauffer Funeral Home obituary page for a livestream link.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in her memory to Hospice of Frederick County, 1 Frederick Health Way, Frederick, MD 21701; St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church, 8428 Opposumtown Pike, Frederick, MD 21702; or St. Timothy Catholic Church, 8651 Biggs Ford Road, Walkersville, MD 21793.