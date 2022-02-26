Rita “Kathleen” Laing, 82, of Damascus, Maryland, died Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, with her husband of 59 years, Paul, by her side, holding her hand.
Mrs. Laing was a local piano teacher for more than 45 years, and she was an active member of Hyattstown United Methodist Church as an organist, musician and choir member. She has taught and inspired thousands of piano students in the greater Damascus area.
She is survived by her husband, Paul; daughter, Paulene; son, George (Lisa); and grandsons, Christopher (Alisa), Evan and Harris. She is also survived by three great-grandchildren, Gavin, Travis and Helana.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Sloan and Helen.
A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 2 at Molesworth-Williams Funeral Home, 26401 Ridge Road, Damascus, MD 20872
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to one of the many kidney foundations for research and support.
Online condolences may be shared with the family on our website at molesworthwilliams.com.