Rita Marie Jones

Rita Marie LeBlanc Jones, age 86, of Walkersville, died peacefully in her sleep Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. Born Feb. 14, 1935, in St. Marys, Kansas, she was the daughter of the late William and Lucille Longtin LeBlanc. She was the wife of Richard Ellsworth Jones for 62 years, married April 4, 1959.
Rita was a devoted Catholic. She was a geriatric CNA and put her heart and soul into caring for others so much that she moved an elderly patient into her home for years who needed care. She was a caregiver to others until her health failed. Rita would talk to anyone who happen to cross her path; everyone was a friend to her.
Every year she worked toward saving enough money to return home to Kansas for her family reunion, where she looked forward to spending time with her family. She also enjoyed bowling, bingo and playing cards. She started teaching card games to her grandkids while they were in their high chairs. Most of all she LOVED playing Santa, which she did for her love of the kids.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by four children, Marie Bauguess and husband Randy, of Woodsboro; Richard Ellsworth Jones and wife Diane, of Sabillasville, Ronald W. Jones and wife Lisa, of Thurmont, and William Joseph Jones Sr. and wife Karen, of Woodsboro; 14 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; sister, Agnes Montgomery; and brother, Richard LeBlanc.
She was predeceased by seven brothers and sisters, including her twin sister Reva Williams.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at 1 p.m. at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, Libertytown, 9190 Church St., with Msgr. Dick Murphy officiating. The family will receive friends in the narthex of the church one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in St. Peter’s Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made in her memory to St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, 9190 Church St., Union Bridge, MD 21791.
