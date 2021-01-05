Rita Mary O’Connor Vasold, 102, passed away on Jan. 1, 2021. Born June 25, 1918, in Mount Vernon, New York, the daughter of the late Edward Francis and Mary Virginia Russell O’Connor. Loving wife of Arthur Thomas Vasold. Rita and Arthur were wed Nov. 18, 1940, in Mount Vernon, New York. Arthur died on Jan. 21, 1987.
Rita attended Sacred Heart School in Mount Vernon and St. Gabriel’s in New Rochelle. She volunteered in many groups through the years. One of her important dedications was to the United Cerebral Palsy group as it grew to become ARC of Westchester. Rita and her husband were one of the many parents in 1946 who helped to form aid groups for disabled children. A Roman Catholic, she attended St. John’s Church in Frederick, Maryland, and was a proud member of the Catholic Daughters. She leaves her sons, Thomas Augustine Vasold and his wife Maria, of Morristown, New Jersey, and Patrick Edward Vasold and his wife Lisa, of Frederick, Maryland; seven grandchildren, David Eccleston, Arthur Eccleston, Katie Delgado, Matthew Vasold, Arthur Vasold, Elizabeth Proctor and Patrick Vasold; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by daughters, Virginia Marie Vasold and Rita Ann Ecclesto; a son, Arthur, who died at birth; her granddaughter, Theresa Mary Vasold; and her brothers, Edward O’Connor, Denis R. O’Connor, Eugene T. O’Connor and Walter J. O’Connor.
A Mass of Christian burial will be offered at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 11 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 118 E. 2nd St., Frederick. Interment will follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Frederick.
