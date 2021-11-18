Rita Welsh Nikirk, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and aunt, age 90, of Mount Airy, Maryland, passed away peacefully on Nov. 13, 2021, at Lorien Health Care. She was the wife of the late Harry (Huck) Smith Nikirk for 67 years.
Born on Oct. 30, 1931, at Frederick Memorial Hospital, Rita was the daughter of the late Oliver Owings Welsh and Bernice Buckingham Welsh, and sister of the late Jackson Oliver Welsh. She grew up in Mount Olive, a small community outside of Mount Airy. Rita was a 1948 graduate of Mount Airy High School and worked at Potomac Edison, where she met her future husband. She later worked at Suburban Trust Bank and then became a devoted, full-time mother. Rita was a lifelong member of Calvary United Methodist Church and a member and twice president of the Mount Airy Garden Club. She was a life member of the Federated Garden Clubs of Maryland and National Garden Clubs, Inc. Rita had a passion for local history and served on the board of the Historical Society of Carroll County. She was also a member of the Red Hat Society. Rita and Huck traveled extensively throughout the U.S. and internationally. She will be remembered for her devotion to family, church, community and garden club. Rita had an enduring love, spirit and optimism that she carried throughout her life.
Surviving are her three children: H. Gregory Nikirk and wife Debbie, of Mount Airy, Anita Givens and husband Steve, of Lexington, Virginia, and John Nikirk and wife Allison, of White Hall, Maryland; eight grandchildren, Erik Nikirk and wife Lauren, of Gillette, New Jersey, Bryan Nikirk, of Stuart, Florida, Kaitlyn Jessell and husband Harry, of Mount Airy, Christopher Givens and wife Sandy, of Chapel Hill, North Carolina, Matthew Givens and wife Camila, of Falls Church, Virginia, Allison Givens, of Arlington, Virginia, Austin Nikirk, of Amiens, France, and Ellen Nikirk of White Hall, Maryland; three great-grandchildren, Emily and Audrey Nikirk, of Gillette, New Jersey, and Cameron Nikirk, of Stuart, Florida. The family wishes to thank the following caregivers while Rita was at home: Ellen, Linda, Susan and Sha; Lorien Health Care; and Gilchrist Hospice. There will be visitation for family and friends from 10-11 a.m. Dec. 4 at Calvary United Church, 403 S. Main St., Mount Airy, where a celebration of Rita’s life will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery, Mount Airy. To celebrate our mother’s love of flowers, send flowers to someone special or consider a donation to the Mount Airy Garden Club, 1308 Longbow Road, Mount Airy, MD 21771; Historical Society of Carroll County, 210 E. Main St., Westminster MD 21157; or the Mount Airy Volunteer Fire Co., 702 N. Main St., Mount Airy, MD 21771.
