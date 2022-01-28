Robena Fowler

Robena Crawford Fowler passed away Friday, December 31, 2021, in Frederick, Maryland. Born October 10, 1941, in Everett, PA, she was the daughter of the late Raymond Cornel and Mary Ora (Bussard) Crawford. She was a member of Brook Hill United Methodist Church and a proud member of their wonderful choir.
Robena was a graduate of Everett Area High School, class of 1959, and she received an Associate Degree at Frederick Community College. She met her future husband John on a blind date to see To Kill a Mockingbird. They were married December 18, 1964, and recently celebrated 57 years of marriage. Before marriage, she was employed at the Department of Justice in Washington DC. Robena finished out her career as a federal employee at USAMRIID in 2013, after 25 of years of service. As a military wife, she lived in Turkey, Germany, Guam, Ft. Meade, MD and Pensacola, FL, raising her children along the way. After her husband retired from military service, they settled in Frederick, MD to be closer to her family. She loved to travel, a passion which she passed on to both her children. Some of her favorite traveling adventures included a tour of the Holy Land and visiting Syria, Lebanon, Jordan, Jerusalem, Greece, Italy, Austria, England and Scotland. She also loved exploring North America, discovering the beauty of the world along the way. Her childhood home of Bedford County always held a special place in her heart, and she visited often. She was an Anglophile who especially enjoyed English mystery novels and WETA UK. She was a lifelong Penn State and Pittsburgh Steelers fan. Her grandchildren brought her great joy, and they loved Nana deeply.
She is survived by her husband, John Fowler, children, Lora Fowler, Mark Fowler and wife Caitlin, and grandchildren Miles and Kian. Also surviving is brother Nial Crawford, along with numerous beloved cousins, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sisters Velma Defibaugh and Doris Perrin, and brother Homer Crawford. Her brother Clair Crawford passed away on the same day as her, also in Frederick, MD.
A celebration of life is being planned for the spring when we hope everyone will be able to travel and gather safely. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages memorial contributions to Brook Hill United Methodist Church or Everett Area High School Alumni Association.
Online condolences may be shared at www.keeneybasford.com