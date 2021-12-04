Robert A. Gessert, born March 30, 1928, in St. Louis, Missouri, to Charles and Frieda Gessert, died peacefully in Frederick, Maryland, on Nov. 21, 2021. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Shirley Carter-Gessert; and his delightful daughter, Elizabeth Gessert.
Mr. Gessert graduated with a degree in electrical engineering from Washington University in St. Louis in 1947 and subsequently taught there while doing graduate work in mathematics and physics. He changed directions when invited to attend Chicago Theological Seminary, and he was ordained in June 1953. Before moving to Washington, D.C., in 1961, he taught religion in American and Christian ethics at Smith College in Northampton, Massachusetts, and religion and literature at Wesleyan University in Middletown, Connecticut. He also taught electrical engineering at the University of Massachusetts in Amherst, Massachusetts. In Washington, D.C., Mr. Gessert spent 32 years conducting studies for the United States Government at three government-created think tanks. His research dealt with a wide range of arms control and defense problems.
After his retirement in 1993, he renewed his commitment to church service and pursued his passion for playing softball. His church “home” was and will forever be Peoples Congregational United Church of Christ in Washington, D.C. There he found an extremely welcoming community that gave him great joy. He also held several positions in the United Church of Christ. He served as interim associate conference minister in the UCC for Maryland and Delaware and was elected moderator of the Potomac Association and a member of the board of directors of the Central Atlantic Conference of the UCC. During 2000 and 2001, he was executive director of the Council of Churches of Greater Washington. He also greatly enjoyed playing softball for two decades with the Montgomery Senior Sports Association and loved the friendships he made on the field and during meals afterward.
His greatest legacy, however, is the loving and supportive family he created and leaves behind. This large family was the result of sequential marriages to three fabulous women and include six children, 13 grandchildren, nine and a half great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews and in-laws. A man of great intellect and a very unusual mind and memory, he could be demanding and exacting, but his laugh was infectious and his self-deprecating humor endearing. He had a zest for life and for adventure, and his children fondly remember crazy antics at “the farm” in Gordonsville, Virginia, especially those that involved their horses, the pond and the jeep.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Shirley Carter-Gessert; daughter, Elizabeth Gessert; brother, Carl F. Gessert; brother, G. Herbert Gessert; and sister-in-law, Jaquelin R. Gessert. He is survived by his children, Daniel Gessert (Janet Lam Gessert), Margaret Kempe (James Kempe), Caroline Gessert (Jeffrey Hurwitz), Pamela Gessert (Gregg Zocchi) and David Gessert (Devon Villa Gessert); 13 grandchildren; nine and a half great-grandchildren; his sister-in-law Virginia Griffin Gessert; brother-in-law Marshall Carter; and many wonderful nieces, nephews and in-laws. They will be forever grateful for the kindness, generosity, care and love shown to him by the staff and residents of Edenton Retirement Community, Hospice of Frederick County, Peoples Congregational United Church of Christ, and Lisa, Rich and Greg from Beans & Bagels in downtown Frederick, as well as countless others.
As he chose to charitably donate his body to medical science through the Maryland State Anatomy Board, the family plans a private remembrance service in the future. Memorials are preferred to Peoples Congregational United Church of Christ at 4704 13th Street, N.W., Washington, D.C. 20011 (peopleschurchucc.org/online-giving/).