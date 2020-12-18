Robert Angell

Robert J. (Bob) Angell, 81, was called to the Lord on Dec. 16, 2020, at home surrounded by his children and grandchildren. Born in Natchez, Mississippi, in 1939, he was the husband of the late Virginia G. Angell. Although enjoying retirement pursuits for the past 15 years, Bob was a respected Frederick businessman as founder of The Imagination Center (Frederick, MD). Prior to that, Bob was one of the founders and president of ADCOM, Inc. in the metropolitan Washington/Baltimore area. In retirement, Bob enjoyed time with his family and multiple interests, including motorcycle trips, ultralight aircraft flights and the restoration and racing of vintage cars.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 31 years, Virginia (Ginny) Angell; his son, Douglas (Doug) Angell; his birth mother (Jessie Naylor); and his adopted mother (Marion Angell). He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Jill Angell; daughter-in-law, Wendy Angell; and his daughter and son-in-law (Grace and Keith Huffer). In addition, he is survived by 16 grandchildren, Gregory, Sarah and Elizabeth Angell, Benjamin, Matthew, Emily and Andrew Angell; Nicole Nelson (and husband John), Jenifer Nelson (and husband Peter), Jessi Teletovich (and husband Adam), and Josh, Paul (and wife Hannah), Ruth, Sam, Alma and Mary-Frances Huffer. He is also survived by 10 great-grandchildren; his sister-in-law and husband (Jane and Tom Tucker); his niece (Tina Puccio); and nephew (Tim Tucker).
Visitation will take place at Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church St., Frederick, Maryland, from 2-4 p.m. on Dec. 19. Masks and social distancing are required. A Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. on Dec. 21 at St. Peter The Apostle Catholic Church, 9190 Church St., Libertytown, Maryland. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, please consider offering donations in his honor to the ASPCA, veterans support organizations, the Frederick Hospice or to the charity of your choice.