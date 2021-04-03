Robert B. Groff, age 83, of Fruitland Park, Florida, passed away March 21, 2021.
Born in Frederick, Maryland, he graduated from Frederick High School, Class of 1955.
Robert (Bob) served in the Maryland National Guard for 10 years. He was in Company A of the 29th Infantry Division stationed in Frederick, Maryland.
He worked for several years in the advertising department of the Frederick News-Post. He left to create and manage the advertising department for Routzahns and Son.
In 1966, Bob opened and managed Groff Signs and Graphics until 1991. Retiring in 2000, he and his wife, Velma (Jo), moved to Florida.
Hobbies were playing his guitar and singing with a local band.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Benjamin F. Groff and Ruth Boist Groff; and son-in-law, Tony Dodson.
Robert is survived by his wife, Jo of 61 years; and his two daughters, Leigh Dodson and Laura Miller and husband, Dale; and grandchildren, Bradley and Alexandra.
He will be missed always. Private interment will be on June 18, 2021, at Zion Lutheran.