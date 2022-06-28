Robert Bennett

Robert Larry Bennett, 84, of Mount Airy, died June 25, 2022, at Frederick Health Hospital.
Born Sept. 21, 1937, he was the son of Roland and Nellie Bennett of Mount Airy. In 2001, he retired from the Social Security Administration. He enjoyed taking walks and feeding the ducks in Prospect Park. He loved his motorcycle rides and his Mazda car with a retractable hard top. He enjoyed IHOP and Cryin' Johnnies' fat hot dogs.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Diane M. Bennett; two daughters, Cindy Esposito, and Vicki Beall and husband Brett; four grandsons, Peter Hanscom, Steven Stull, Vincent Esposito Jr. and Anthony Esposito; two great-grandchildren, Camden and Miles Hanscom; his sister, Nancy Abrecht; nieces, Carol and Debbie; and a special friend, Cheryl Winebarger.
He was preceded in death by his son, Robert L. Bennett Jr. in 1963; his sister, Patricia Whisner; and parents, Nellie and Roland Bennett.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 8 E. Ridgeville Blvd., Mount Airy. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 30, 2022, at the funeral home, where visitation will be held for the hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Frederick Health Hospice, P.O. Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21702.
Funeral arrangements will be made by Stauffer Funeral Home in Mount Airy.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at staufferfuneralhome.com.