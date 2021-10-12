Robert Bitler, Jr.

Robert “Robie” John Bitler Jr., age 49, of Hagerstown, Maryland, passed away Oct. 7, 2021.
He was born in Frederick, Maryland, Jan. 19, 1972, and was the son of Adella M. Baker-Weigand (Keith) and Robert J. Bitler Sr.
Robie worked as a laborer in the masonry field. He loved life, children, fishing and football.
Robie is survived by his wife, Shelby Thompson Bitler; children, Michael Walker, Jenna Bartgis, Jordyn Thompson, Caleb Bitler and Aaron Thompson; sister, Angelic M. Hackley (John); brother, Jeremy K. Bitler (Michelle); stepsister, Ashley Weigand; and six grandchildren. He was predeceased by his grandparents, Audrey and Donald Baker.
Family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, at Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church St., Frederick, MD 21701. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, with interment following in Mount Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to offset final expenses may be sent to the funeral home.