Robert Edgar “Bob” Bittner Jr., 85, of Sabillasville, Maryland, passed away Sunday, June 6, 2021, at Meritus Medical Center in Hagerstown, Maryland.
Born June 7, 1935, in Sabillasville, Maryland, he was the son of the late Robert E. Bittner Sr. and Louise Mae (Brown) Bittner.
He attended Thurmont High School and Hagerstown Junior College.
He was a veteran of the United States Air Force. After basic training, he was sent to Jet Bomber Aircraft School in Texas. After training he was assigned to Hickam Field in Hawaii, where he performed maintenance on large jet bomber planes and witnessed one of the first hydrogen bomb tests at the Bikini Atoll. He was honorably discharged from the Air Force as a crew chief and staff sergeant.
After returning to Sabillasville, he married Betty Lou Sayler on May 10, 1958. They had one son, Jeff, and then moved to Tiskilwa, Illinois, where they had two more sons, Bryan and Philip. He farmed until returning to Sabillasville in 1970 and began working at Victor Cullen Center, serving for 39 years and retiring in 2009.
He was a lifelong member of St. John’s United Church of Christ, Sabillasville, Maryland, where he served on the consistory.
He was a member of Cascade American Legion Post 239, where he served as a past commander, and AMVETS Post 7 of Thurmont; and a life member of Blue Ridge Sportsman Association, Eagles Inc., of Waynesboro, and ACACIA Masonic Lodge 155 AF & AM.
He loved playing golf, hunting, country butchering and hunting mushrooms.
Bob is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Betty Lou (Sayler) Bittner; sons, Jeff Bittner and wife Cammi, and Philip Bittner; grandchildren, Danielle Amyot and husband Matt, Lucas Bittner, Robert Bittner, Lance Cpl. Samuel Bittner and Rebecca Sherman and husband Jeremy; great-grandchildren, Emmett Amyot and Wesson Sherman; sister, Lois Long; sisters-in-law, Cindy Bittner and Linda Bittner; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by one son, Bryan Bittner, who he missed the most; three brothers, Paul Bittner, Edwin “Ed” Bittner and Frankie Bittner; and one brother-in-law, Richard “Dick” Long.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, June 11, 2021, at J.L. Davis Funeral Home, Smithsburg, Maryland, with Pastor Joann Gaver officiating. Burial will be in Blue Ridge Cemetery, Thurmont, Maryland.
The family will receive friends from noon to 2 p.m., two hours before the service. The doors will be open at 9 a.m. for the convenience of the public to pay their respects to Bob.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in memory of Robert “Bob” Bittner Jr. to St. John’s United Church of Christ, 16923 Sabillasville Road, Sabillasville, MD 21780.
Online condolences may be offered at www.jldavisfh.com.