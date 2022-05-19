Robert "Bob" A. Falconi

Robert “Bob” Arthur Falconi, 88, of Frederick, passed on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at Sunrise of Frederick. Born July 24, 1933, to the late Arthur and Grace (nee Farina) Falconi, he was the beloved husband of Anna Falconi for 47 years.
Robert A. Falconi loved his family, and he loved his country. He served 30 years in the Army and rose to the rank of sergeant major. He fought in the Vietnam War and was awarded two Purple Hearts and the Bronze Star. In addition to serving in Vietnam, he also did tours in Korea and Germany, twice.
After retiring, he worked as a volunteer for the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office.
His hobbies included square dance calling, fishing and running. He loved spending time with his family and will be sorely missed by all of them.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sons, Robert R. Falconi (Margi) and Glenn A. Falconi (Janet); his grandchildren, Kelly, Robert, Doug, April, Steve and Laura; his great-grandchildren, Jake, Clare, Harper, Audrey and Elena; and his siblings, Tony Smith and Leroy Falconi. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his siblings, Virginia, Marilyn and Kenneth.
Family and friends can gather at Keeney & Basford Funeral Homes, 106 E. Church St., Frederick, MD 21701, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, from 10 a.m. until the start of the funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
Online condolences can be made at keeneybasford.com.