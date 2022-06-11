Robert (Bob) Butler Sprague

Robert Butler Sprague, 82, of Mount Airy, Maryland, passed on to his heavenly home after an extended struggle with congestive heart failure on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, with family by his side.
Born June 20, 1939, in Martinsburg, West Virginia, he was the son of the late Robert Sprague and Mary Elizabeth (Johnson) Sprague.
Bob is survived by Nancy (Moxley) Sprague, his wife of 62 years.
Upon graduating from Damascus High School in 1957, he worked at Bob’s Market in Ridgeville for two years. In 1959, he began working for the Washington Star newspaper for approximately 14 years. He was hired by Southern States and trained by Lee Riggs to drive a tractor-trailer. Shortly after, he was hired by Hahn Transportation, hauling fuel and gasoline to gas stations before retiring in 2002. He enjoyed gardening and crabbing. He especially enjoyed camping at Granite Hill, Lancaster and Cherrystone. He always enjoyed family dinners and picnics with family and friends.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his three children, John Sprague and wife Laura, of Damascus, Maryland, Jim Sprague and wife Melissa, of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, and Jeannie Joiner and husband Steve, of Kingsland, Georgia. He is also survived by seven grandchildren, Meghan Runey (Shawn), Jessica Sprague, Jenna Wolford (Brian), Dustin Huppmann (Brittany), Erick Huppmann (Savannah), and Jamie and Kelsea Sprague; nine great-grandchildren, Cole, Abigail and Caroline Runey, Barrett and Ruby Schmidt, Harper, Weston and Nash Huppmann, and Katherine Wolford. He is also survived by one brother, Bill Sprague, of Huntingtown, Maryland.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 8 E. Ridgeville Blvd., Mount Airy, MD 21771. The family will also receive friends from 10-11 a.m. on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at Montgomery United Methodist Church, 28325 Kemptown Road, Damascus, MD.
A celebration of Bob’s life will follow at 11 a.m. Pastor John Rudisill will officiate. Interment will be at Montgomery United Methodist Cemetery in Damascus, Maryland.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Montgomery United Methodist Church.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at staufferfuneralhome.com.