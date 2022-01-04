Robert “Bob” Condon, 80, of Wolfsville, Maryland, completed his earthly days on Dec. 31, 2021.
He grew up as the middle son of Charles and Rose Mary Condon, with brothers Charles William “Bill” and John, and sister Mary, on their farm near Oswego, Illinois.
He attended the University of Illinois, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in animal science. After graduation, he served as a Peace Corps volunteer in Ecuador, South America. Following this experience, Bob returned to the University of Illinois, earning a Ph.D. in statistical analysis.
Bob worked for the Food and Drug Administration Center for Veterinary Medicine as a mathematical statistician.
His values through life were honesty, integrity and fairness. He was a collector at heart — especially of ideas, experiences, relationships and “rusty metal with potential.”
Family, extended family, his faith and community were important and where he expended a lot of energy. Hobbies included baling hay, cutting firewood, and working at community functions. Over the years, he was active with the Wolfsville Ruritan Club, Boy Scout Troop 286, 4-H, PTA and Holy Family Catholic Community.
He temporarily leaves his wife, Sara “Sally,” their family — Tim (Sara), Nancy (Terry), and Ed (Svetlana); sister, Mary; beloved grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended immediate families; and different communities of friends — each treasured, enjoyed, and respected.
Visitation will be at Holy Family Catholic Community, 7321 Burkittsville Road, Middletown, MD 21769, on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, from 6-8 p.m., and Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, from 10:30-11 a.m. The funeral Mass will be celebrated following Friday morning visitation. Interment will be at a later date in Illinois.
All are welcome. Your health and safety are very important, so COVID-19 protocols are being followed. The family understands if persons are avoiding gatherings.
A tribute in Bob’s memory may be made to the Scholarship Fund of the Wolfsville Ruritan Club (P.O. Box 238, Myersville, MD 21773 — please write “Scholarship Fund” on memo line); or Holy Family Catholic Community (7321 Burkittsville Road, Middletown, MD 21769); or by extending personal kindnesses to another.
