Robert "Bob" Lebherz, Jr.

At the age of 99, on Dec. 11, 2020, Robert ‘Bob’ Walsh Lebherz Jr. died peacefully in his sleep. Bob lived a great life. It is understated to say his ties to family, community, and country were strong.
Bob was the first of four children born to Mary and Robert Lebherz Sr. He is survived by siblings, Joe Lebherz and Louise Shoemaker; and sisters-in-law, Ann and Margaret Lebherz. Bob’s brother, Frank Lebherz, and brother-in-law, Jake Shoemaker, predeceased him. He was devoted to his immediate and extended family, many of whom call Frederick “home.”
After graduating from St. John’s High School in 1938, Bob earned a bachelor’s degree at John Hopkins University in chemical engineering in 1942. He enlisted in the Navy in 1943. The Navy saw promise in Bob and sent him to study the new technology ‘radar and sonar’ at Princeton and Massachusetts Institute of Technology. During WW II he shipped out to the deadly South Pacific, serving on destroyer escorts — picket ships protecting Naval convoys. As a Lieutenant (JG) Navy, he received an Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal. As you would expect from his generation, after crushing the adversary, he returned home in 1946.
Bob met the love of his life, Ann Weisburger, when she attended Hood College. Married in 1948, Bob and Ann built their 3-bedroom rancher on the hills of Clifton Road in Frederick. With their parents (Bob and Mary, Ruth and Dave) living on either side, Bob and Ann raised children: Amanda (Tom Curley), Bob III (Marybeth), Dave (Yvonne), Stephen, and Kenneth (Kerry). There were several house swaps at the Clifton “campus” to accommodate all, as the needs of households changed over the years. Bob was blessed with 12 grandchildren: Benjamin Curley (Shannon), Dylan Curley (Sarah Tan), Scott Curley (Santa Batista), Jenna Daly (Scott), Maggie Lebherz (Josh Russin), Hannah Link (Stephen), Jasmine Naylor (Cory), Sam Lebherz (Tamara Mendez), Stacey Lebherz, Kendall Lebherz, and Madison Lebherz. He was preceded in death by his grandson, Robert W. Lebherz IV. Bob was also blessed with 8 great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Bob was a quiet, private man who enjoyed his routine and cherished his solitude. Bob’s deep love for his rambunctious and never-still children, was best expressed internally as he pondered their adventures from the sanctuary of his office, surrounded by account ledgers, books and newspapers. This quiet space would occasionally be breached for math tutoring of children and grandchildren.
Bob was employed by the Department of Defense at Fort Detrick after World War II in the Biological Defense Research Lab until his retirement 1972. He began as a chemical engineer and completed his career as chief of plans and programs. He thrived at Detrick and was recognized as an authority in the field of development of processes and equipment for growing microorganisms.
Upon retirement Bob started a second career that included serving on the Board of Goodwill Industries, the Board of St. John’s Cemetery, and the Frederick County Economic Community Development Committee. He was recruited to coach defense for the Packers Football Team for Frederick Midget Little League Football. In his spare time, he built Frederick Premium Finance Company. As Bob pursued these various activities, he traveled world-wide with Ann, kept up with her social activities, followed a meticulous schedule caring for the home and family while cultivating an impressive and productive vegetable garden, where outdoor benches were filled with ripe tomatoes, onions and other seasonal produce.
Bob was the last surviving member of the “Saturday Night Group.” Always responsible, we picture him on departure turning off that light — to be greeted by family and friends made from a life well lived.
An “Old Fashioned” celebration of Bob’s life is being planned for a future date.
