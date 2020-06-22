Robert “Bob” Leo Wetzel, 76, of Sabillasville, Maryland died on Saturday, June 20, 2020, following complications from surgery at the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore.
Born Aug. 11, 1943, in Emmitsburg, he was the son of the late Ross E. and Esther (Hess) Wetzel. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 54 years, Darlene Ann (Shriner) Wetzel.
Bob worked as a union carpenter for over 40 years. He always enjoyed time outdoors, splitting fire wood, and hunting mushrooms. He also enjoyed listening to classic Country music, watching westerns, and watching his grandkids play sports. He was a mentor to his children and grandkids and taught them about life. He was a great husband, father, pap and friend to all who knew and loved him. “We love you a bunch, Pap. Rest high on that mountain”.
Surviving in addition to his wife Darlene are sons, Robert Wetzel and wife Annette of Warfordsburg, PA, and Michael Wetzel and wife Shannon of Thurmont; daughters, Cathy Reaver and husband Vince of Emmitsburg, and Lisa Wivell and husband Rick of Fairfield; grandchildren, Jessie, Jaedyn, Madison, Dalton and Zoe Wetzel, Vincent Jr. and wife Amber, Robert and Justin Reaver, Amanda, Rikki, Levi and Colby Wivell; eight great-grandchildren; baby sissy, Nancy Cool and husband Leroy of Emmitsburg; special niece, Marylee Shriner of Thurmont; friend, Susie Fogle of Smithsburg; and several nieces and nephews. He is also survived by numerous in-laws.
He was predeceased by grandchildren, Dakota and Lacie Wivell; siblings, Ethel, Glenna, Doris, Frances, Edward and Bill; special brother-in-law, Clarence Shriner; friend, Harry Fogle; and numerous in-laws.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home, 210 W. Main St., Emmitsburg, MD. Burial will follow in Emmitsburg Memorial Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 24 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to help the family with final expenses. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.myersdurborawfh.com.