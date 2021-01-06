Robert (Bob) Leslie Huntt, 86, of Germantown, Maryland, passed away on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. He was the son of the late Leslie F. Huntt and Madeline D. Carr (Minker). In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his wife of 36 years, Mary Jo Huntt (Watkins); his brother, Edward (Ned) Huntt; and sister, Beverly Huntt Skeoch.
Bob is survived by his three children; 10 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren, who all lovingly called him “Daddy Bob.” His daughter, Deborah Huntt Benson, her children, Robert Benson, his wife Tina, Stephen Benson, his fiancee Stephanie Blair, Jonathan Benson and his wife Liz. His daughter, Donna Metz, her husband Tom, their daughter Jessica Metz and Donna’s sons, Doug Whitworth, his wife Liz, David Whitworth, and Daniel Whitworth and his fiancee Jenn. His son, Doug Huntt, his wife Cindy and their three children, Lauren Huntt Scott, her husband Trey Scott, Lindsey Huntt and Justin Huntt.
Bob dedicated his life of work with Trans-Tech, Inc. for more than 40 years. He was an integral part of the company’s success, serving as senior vice president. He helped to grow the company into a world leader in the production of advance technical ceramics used in wireless communications, military radar systems and global positioning systems to mention a few. Bob was known by his co-workers, friends and family for his ability to design and fix anything. He had a brilliant engineering mind and always put to work his purpose of creativity and ingenuity. Bob was always thinking about how to make something better by incorporating his love of hunting and fishing into his work. He designed and patented a cold weather fishing mit, an archery arrow guide and a trolling motor control system. He also holds multiple patents related to his work at Trans-Tech.
Bob will be best known for his sense of family whom he loved dearly. If you went to visit him, you would likely find him at his pond or “tinkering” on something in his barn. He would always stop and make you feel welcome and loved with his genuine smile and sense of humor. Bob loved his vacation home with his late wife, Mary Jo, in the Florida Keys, where he worked on boats, soaked up the sun and enjoyed an occasional dance with his wife. Bob loved music, especially Broadway tunes. Music was always in his home and in his heart. Bob had many friends and family who loved him, and he will be missed.
A private graveside service will be held on Thursday, Jan. 7. A celebration of life will be held this summer at his pond for friends and family.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Dementia Society of America.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.molesworthwilliams.com.