Robert (Bob) Louis Bouchard

Robert Louis Bouchard (Bob), 75, of Martinsburg, West Virginia and formerly of Frederick, Maryland passed away peacefully January 22, 2022. Bob was born in Old Town, Maine on September 25, 1946 to the late Frederick F. and Jean K. (McCloskey) Bouchard.
Bob is survived by his loving wife Anne-Marie Bouchard of Martinsburg; a daughter Barbara Bouchard of Frederick, Maryland; a son Richard (Cynthia) Bouchard of Laurel, Maryland and step-daughter Amanda Meddaugh of Falling Waters, West Virginia. He is survived by his grandchildren; Meghan Bouchard of Frederick, Maryland; Aidan and Ian Hopkins of Falling Waters, West Virginia; and Casey Bouchard of Laurel, Maryland. He is also survived by his sister Cathy (Harland) Spencer of Milford, Maine and his brother Tom Bouchard of Passadumkeag, Maine.
Bob was an avid photographer throughout his life. He enjoyed hiking, watching football and traveling with Anne especially in his later years. Bob supported his children and grandchildren in a variety of activities over the years including cheering them on during their sporting events, musical and dance recitals.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association of America, Veterans of Foreign Wars, the American Heart Association or Hospice of Frederick County. A private interment will be held at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery.