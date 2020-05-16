Robert "Bob" Renner

Robert “Bob” Lee Renner, 75, of Thurmont, passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at his home.
Born January 16, 1945 in Frederick, Maryland, he was the grandson of Herbert L. and Beulah B Renner and son of Jonie Lee Neill Jr. and Helen Renner.
In addition to his parents and grandparents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Larry Fraley.
Prior to his retirement he was employed by Pleasants Construction as a heavy equipment operator and fuel truck driver. Bob was a member of the Army National Guard from 1963-1969.
Bob enjoyed camping with friends and family for many years, and most recently at Drummer Boy Camping Resort where he enjoyed golf cart rides with his dog, Frostie. He enjoyed campfires, playing horseshoes, watching western movies and other old-time classics.
Bob leaves behind his wife, Betty, whom he shared 53 years of marriage.
He will be remembered by his children, Tammy Miller (Tony), Tim Knapp (Annette), Rob Renner Jr. (Victor); grandchildren, Chelsey Smith (Wayne), Ryan Miller (Lindsay), Sheridan; great-grandchildren, Ella Mae, Wayne III and Wyatt Smith, as well as numerous in-laws, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Blue Ridge Cemetery, 101 N. Altamont Ave. Thurmont, MD, with Deacon Charles Barnhart officiating.
Bob’s care has been entrusted to Black’s Funeral Home of Thurmont, online condolences at blacksfuneralhomes.com.