Robert "Bob" Taylor

Robert “Bob” Taylor, 80, of Frederick, Maryland, passed from this life into God’s hands on Friday, July 22, 2022, at MedStar Washington Hospital Center in Washington, D.C., with his wife by his side. He was the beloved husband of Gina Taylor.

Born Feb. 15, 1942, in Baltimore, Maryland, he was the son of the late Bert Leon and Ruth (Walker) Taylor.