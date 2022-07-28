Robert “Bob” Taylor, 80, of Frederick, Maryland, passed from this life into God’s hands on Friday, July 22, 2022, at MedStar Washington Hospital Center in Washington, D.C., with his wife by his side. He was the beloved husband of Gina Taylor.
Born Feb. 15, 1942, in Baltimore, Maryland, he was the son of the late Bert Leon and Ruth (Walker) Taylor.
After high school, Bob enlisted in the United States Army in 1959. He attended jump school at Fort Bragg and jungle warfare school in Panama. He went on to serve with the 82nd Airborne Division and was honorably discharged after serving his country proudly. He later joined the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington, D.C., beginning his law enforcement career. In 1966, Bob joined the Montgomery County Police Department and was assigned to the Silver Spring, Maryland, district. Later, he moved to the Fish and Wildlife Administration as a wildlife officer in 1969, serving Montgomery County, Maryland. The agency then became the Maryland Natural Resources Police in 1971. Bob spent a total of 41 years of dedicated service protecting the state’s natural resources and ensuring the safety of our citizens and sportsmen in the state of Maryland. Bob received many honors and commendations throughout his career and retired in 2010 as corporal. In 1983, he became a firearms Instructor for Western Maryland, and was a charter member of FOP Lodge No. 77 as well as a hunter’s safety instructor.
Bob was a member of FOP Lodge No. 77, American Legion Post No. 11, and Fervency Lodge No. 200 of Point of Rocks, where he became the worshipful master in 1993. He was also a member of the Cold Deer Hunting and Fishing Club in Mountaindale; Izaak Walton League Chapter No. 1 in Frederick; the National Rifle Association; and the National Association of Gun Rights. He always had a passion for the sportsmen, hunter safety education and the protection of our natural resources so that all could enjoy what God helped create. He was such a kind and loving man and enjoyed the friendship of most all people he met.
In addition to his loving wife, Gina Taylor, he is survived by children, Jerry Taylor and Tammy Rice (Brian); grandchildren, Michael Rice and Tyler Rice; great-grandchild, Levi Rice; step-grandchildren, Amy Winter, Angela Simpson and Sarah Fink; and seven step-great grandchildren. He is also survived by siblings, Michael Taylor (Sharon), Thomas Taylor (Judy) and George Taylor (Linda); father-in-law, Kenneth Stull and friend Helen Smith; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Gary Taylor; and brother, Clint Taylor.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 5-7 p.m. Sunday, July 31 at Stauffer Funeral Home 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, Maryland. There will be a Masonic service at 6 p.m. at the funeral home.
A memorial service of Bob’s life journey will take place at the funeral home at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Frederick, Maryland.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Bob’s memory to Hospice of Frederick County, 1 Frederick Health Way, Frederick, MD 21701; Izaak Walton League Chapter No. 1, P.O. Box 3722, Frederick, MD 21701; or Cold Deer Hunting and Fishing Club, 6130 Mountaindale Road, Thurmont, MD 21788.