Robert (Bob) Weyant, of Brunswick, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 19 at Baltimore’s Sinai Hospital from complications of COPD and a nasty fall last spring. He was born Nov. 26, 1952, in North Little Rock, Arkansas, and raised primarily on a farm by Mary and Jacob Peachey, of Belleville, Pennsylvania.
A graduate of Indian Valley High School, he completed the construction carpentry program at the Pennsylvania College of Technology (formerly WACC) and went on to enjoy a successful career in both commercial and residential remodeling.
Bob had a reputation of “doing a job right the first time.” Children at homes where he worked were known to sing the theme song of the TV show “Bob the Builder” to him.
A NASCAR fan, he also enjoyed doing word puzzles, playing Scrabble, staying current on anything related to cars and trucks, and learning about animals.
He leaves behind his wife, Mary; his wonderful in-laws (two sister-in-laws and a brother-in-law); and a niece and nephew and their families.
Pastor Christine Hickle will officiate at a service scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 28 at Frederick Christian Fellowship Church. Memorial donations can be made to the Brunswick Fire Department, Frederick Christian Fellowship Church or the Frederick Rescue Mission. The family asks for prayer regarding any upcoming mandates that thwart efforts for medical staff and first responders to aid those with health needs.
