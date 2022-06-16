On Tuesday, June 14, Robert “Bobby” Lee Osborne Jr., of Boonsboro, Maryland, passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with cancer.
Bobby was born Oct. 18, 1956, to Robert Lee Osborne and Willie Mae Forrester. The oldest of three children, he spent significant time with his sisters, Stella (Glenn Jerome) and Wanda Bowman.
Bobby’s pride and joy were his four daughters: Melissa Anne Rogers, Holly Elizabeth Osborne, Janey Leigh Osborne Reid (Alex Reid) and Emma Rose Osborne (Andrew Landolt), with his ex-wife of 27 years, Karen (Prestemon). He enjoyed spending time with his six grandchildren: Isabella Anna Marie Rogers, Clara Elizabeth Rogers, Olivia Mae Louise Rogers, George Alex Williams Reid II, Palmer-Jane Elizabeth Reid and Beatrice Rose Osborne Landolt.
At the age of 18, he began working for the Montgomery County government as an equipment operator and remained there until his retirement in 2009. He developed many quality friendships during his days working for the county. He held a special place in his heart for the Boonsboro American Legion and the Yellow House, where he spent his retirement days visiting with friends and attending church.
He also had a special bond with his niece, Sarah Bowman, and nephews, Andrew, Scott, Brian Jerome and David Bowman.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations are made to Doey’s House of Washington County Hospice, 11370 Caring Pathway Lane, Hagerstown, MD 21742.
A celebration of Bobby’s life will be held later this summer in Boonsboro, Maryland.