Robert (Bobby) Mason Fleming II went to be with the Lord on March 8, 2022. He was born Nov. 1, 1952, in Lovettsville, Virginia. Bobby is the son of Virginia Fleming, the late Robert Mason Fleming, of Lovettsville, Virginia, and the late Charles Hurley.
Bobby is survived by his wife of 37 years, Dianne Overton Fleming; his children, Lori Fleming Eackles (Rob), of Knoxville, Maryland, and Cole Fleming (Kyla), of Inwood, West Virginia; his two granddaughters, Lailynne and Reese Eackles; his sister, Carol Danner (Robert), of Shepherdstown, West Virginia; two nieces, Susan Longerbeam (Jeff), of Brunswick, Maryland, and Brandi Marcum (Zachariah), of Shepherdstown, West Virginia; his stepdaughters, Lisa Wright (Jeff), of Keedysville, Maryland, and Denise Huttenlocker (Robert), of Gaithersburg, Maryland; stepson, Kevin Schulke (Patti), of Frederick, Maryland; and two step-granddaughters, Sara Wright, of Frederick, Maryland, and Kelsey Wright, of Marlinton, West Virginia.
Bobby had a full life of dedicated service and commitment to his family and fellow community members. He was the business owner and operator of F&S Lawn Care, which he successfully ran for over 20 years. Bobby enjoyed volunteering for his community and was a lifetime member of the Brunswick Volunteer Fire Co.. During the Christmas season, Bobby always looked forward to driving Santa around town on the fire truck and loved seeing the excitement on the children’s faces as they anticipated a sighting of Santa. He was also an active member of the Isaac Walton League of Berkeley County. Bobby enjoyed camping, boating and spending quality time with his family and friends on the weekends. When his dogs, Yeager, Bandit and Thor, heard the words, “wanna go to the river,” they were at the front door waiting. His fondest memories at the Isaac Walton were during Halloween, when he volunteered on the haunted trails, helping to facilitate fall fun for all.
Bobby was a loyal friend and also had many. His best friend and road trip buddy, Harvey, was always there for Bobby. He loved getting together with his buddies every morning at McDonald’s, which they called the “office,” where he was often accompanied by his co-pilot, Thor, with whom he shared sausage and egg sandwiches and, of course, a Diet Coke. Throughout his life, Bobby would help whoever was in need. He would do anything for his children, and he cherished his granddaughters, Lailynne and Reese.
Bobby had been in Fairfax INOVA Hospital in the ICU fighting a long battle of illnesses since December 2021, but his battle ended in March 2022 after 71 days. The family would like to thank all of the friends and family near and far who had been so supportive throughout these challenging times.
Visitation will be at the Stauffer Funeral Home, 1100 N. Maple Ave., Brunswick, on Monday, March 14, 2022, and Tuesday, March 15, 2022, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. A funeral service celebrating Bobby’s life will be at Stauffer Funeral home on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at 11 a.m., with interment to follow at the New Jerusalem Church Cemetery at 12942 Lutheran Church Road in Lovettsville, Virginia.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Bobby’s grandchildr en’s college fund, where a donation box will be set up at the funeral home and the Brunswick Fire Hall.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at staufferfuneralhome.com.