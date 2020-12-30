Mr. Robert “Bobby” Stottlemyer Jr. died unexpectedly on Dec. 12, 2020, in Frederick, Maryland.
Born Sept. 30, 1979, Bobby was the son of Robert “Bob” C. Stottlemyer and Virginia A. Wantz Stottlemyer. He enjoyed fishing and collecting small-scale farm tractors.
He is survived by his father, Robert “Bob” C. Stottlemyer Sr. (Janis), of Cascade, Maryland; three sisters, Linda Stillions (Melvin), of Ranson, West Virginia, Jennifer Kovolenko (Chris), of New Windsor, Maryland, and Christine Hurley (Dennis), of Hancock, Maryland; seven nieces; two nephews; four great-nieces; and one great-nephew. He was preceded in death by his mother, Virginia A. Wantz Stottlemyer; and nephew Michael D. Stottlemyer-Connors.
Due to the pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date.