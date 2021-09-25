Robert (Bobby) Thomas Carter, 81, of Frederick, Maryland, passed from this life Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at Kline Hospice in Mount Airy, Maryland, surrounded by his family.
He was the loving husband to Kathryn (Bunny) Carter, being married for 50 years.
Born Jan. 14, 1940, in Darnestown, Maryland, he was the son of the late Howard F. Carter Sr. and Jessie Gertrude (Jarboe) Carter.
Bobby graduated from Gaithersburg High School, class of 1959. Bobby was a hard-working man who gave of himself selflessly to his community. He was a Montgomery County firefighter, retiring after 21 years of service with the Bethesda Fire Department from 1965-1986. He also retired after 32 years as a school bus driver/dispatcher for Montgomery County Public Schools from 1970-2002. After retirement, he continued to work at Target Sheet Metal from 2002-2012.
He was a member of the Montgomery County Firefighters Association, Local 1664 and the ASA Umpires Association. He was also a member of the Proud Old Timers, Montgomery County. In his spare time, he coached basketball and softball for the city of Rockville and enjoyed softball, backpacking, bowling, skiing, horseshoe pitching and jogging with his two best friends, his dogs, Hannah and Adrian.
In addition to his wife, Kathryn, he is survived by his children, Sean Carter, Terisa Carter Maplesden and husband Hugh, Helen Elaina Martin and John Herdon, and Melissa Carter and husband Steven Ashby. He is also survived by nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and many other dear family members.
Bobby is preceded in death by his siblings, Mildred Pier and husband Elridge, Alice Nicholson and husband Jack, and Howard Carter Jr.; and his first wife, Helen Marie Goroum.
The family will receive friends from 1-3 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, MD 21702.
A celebration of Bobby’s life will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at Frederick Baptist Church, 5305 Mt. Zion Road in Frederick, Maryland. Pastor John Seay will officiate. For those not able to attend, services will be livestreamed. Please visit www.frederickbaptist.org. Select media tab and select FBC live. Interment will be at Darnestown Presbyterian Church Cemetery, 15120 Turkey Foot Road, Gaithersburg, Maryland.
The family would like to extend appreciation to the staff at Frederick Health and Rehabilitation and the staff at Kline Hospice House for the love shown to Bobby and Bunny during Bobby’s stay with them.
Memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer’s Association of Frederick County, 108 Byte Drive, No. 103, Frederick, MD 21702; Kline Hospice House, 7000 Kimmel Road, Mount Airy, MD 21771; or the Muscular Dystrophy Association, 8501 La Salle Road, Towson, MD 21286.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at staufferfuneralhome.com